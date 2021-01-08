Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) were up 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 386,291 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 354,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a current ratio of 10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.33.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.37% of Phio Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 on immune cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that keeps immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body.

