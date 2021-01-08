Phoenix Copper Limited (PXC.L) (LON:PXC) Shares Gap Up to $46.80

Shares of Phoenix Copper Limited (PXC.L) (LON:PXC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.80, but opened at $51.00. Phoenix Copper Limited (PXC.L) shares last traded at $49.38, with a volume of 397,725 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 40.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 35.91. The firm has a market cap of £31.19 million and a PE ratio of -22.29.

About Phoenix Copper Limited (PXC.L) (LON:PXC)

Phoenix Copper Limited engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. It owns 80% interest in the Empire Mine property; and interest in the Redcastle and Bighorn properties located in Idaho, the United States.

