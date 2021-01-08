Phoenixcoin (PXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $463,309.93

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $463,309.93 and $51.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,478.65 or 0.99548753 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007595 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014441 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.00237090 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00154148 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.63 or 0.00402410 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002113 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00030565 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,230,925 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

