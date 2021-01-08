PhoenixDAO Price Up 78.8% This Week (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $90,250.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 78.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00022542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00103769 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.56 or 0.00418747 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00218430 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00048488 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Token Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,897,139 tokens. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO Token Trading

PhoenixDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

