Phore (PHR) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 55.1% higher against the dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $35,777.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001637 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006031 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 22,955,689 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

