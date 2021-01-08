PieDAO DEFI++ Price Up 44.6% Over Last Week (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market cap of $775,260.31 and $56,733.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 44.6% higher against the dollar. One PieDAO DEFI++ token can currently be bought for approximately $2.31 or 0.00005772 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00022816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00106264 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.38 or 0.00445139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00221950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00049734 BTC.

About PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 tokens. The official website for PieDAO DEFI++ is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao

PieDAO DEFI++ Token Trading

PieDAO DEFI++ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

