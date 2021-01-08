PieDAO DOUGH v2 Reaches Market Cap of $8.41 Million (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market capitalization of $8.41 million and $22,250.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00002318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00103015 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.13 or 0.00420765 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00218505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00048294 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 73,767,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,919,589 tokens. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

