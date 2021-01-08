Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $358,816.35 and approximately $22,690.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000956 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 246.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000417 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 6,941,934,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.