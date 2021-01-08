Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.25

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.24. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 311,600 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. The stock has a market cap of C$85.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.52.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$24.74 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Disbrow acquired 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,991,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,597,620. Insiders bought a total of 192,000 shares of company stock worth $51,250 in the last quarter.

About Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

