Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.26% from the stock’s current price.

PING has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

PING opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.25. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. Ping Identity’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,466,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 27,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $824,248.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,619,446.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,185,411 shares of company stock valued at $138,250,089 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PING. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

