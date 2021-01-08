Piper Sandler Boosts Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target to $21.00

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BANC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

NYSE BANC opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.66 million, a PE ratio of -91.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $19.12.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Banc of California’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $50,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,122.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 10,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,462.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the second quarter worth $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Banc of California by 337.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

