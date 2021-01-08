Piper Sandler Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.90) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($2.80). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($3.90) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($11.63) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.75) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.16.

TSE PD opened at C$26.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$357.30 million and a PE ratio of -4.22. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52 week low of C$7.80 and a 52 week high of C$43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.30.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$164.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.62 million.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

