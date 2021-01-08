Piper Sandler Comments on Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on ICE. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.64.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $115.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $116.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $201,845.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,815.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $247,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,252,679. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,057,000 after buying an additional 11,750,072 shares in the last quarter. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,516,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,308,000 after buying an additional 7,309,767 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,312,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,149,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,607,000 after buying an additional 1,385,442 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

