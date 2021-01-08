Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $8.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.60. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RGA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.11.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $117.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.85. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $160.78.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 31.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 216,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,633,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

