Piper Sandler Lowers BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target to $28.00

BP (NYSE:BP) had its target price dropped by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BP. Morgan Stanley raised BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on BP from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BP from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.66.

BP stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. BP has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $39.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44. The firm has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BP will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in BP by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the third quarter valued at $5,316,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in BP by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 42,565 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,026 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

