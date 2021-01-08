Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MetLife in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.70. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.82.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. MetLife has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in MetLife by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,896,000 after purchasing an additional 864,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 910,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after buying an additional 727,834 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3,324.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after buying an additional 584,028 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 542.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 449,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,704,000 after buying an additional 379,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,218,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

