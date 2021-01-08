PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPIRD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.62

PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPIRD) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and traded as high as $3.10. PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 2,200 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66.

PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BPIRD)

Piraeus Bank SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. The company was founded on July 6, 1916 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

