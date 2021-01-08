Pirl (PIRL) Price Reaches $0.0099 on Top Exchanges

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Pirl has a market cap of $837,103.04 and approximately $14,780.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pirl has traded 45.5% lower against the dollar. One Pirl coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

