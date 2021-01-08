PIVX (PIVX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $568,298.00

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. PIVX has a market cap of $22.80 million and approximately $568,298.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00010964 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001184 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 55.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00020136 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,108,110 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

