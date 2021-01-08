PIXEL Reaches Market Cap of $517,183.97 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $517,183.97 and approximately $1.63 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. During the last week, PIXEL has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,937.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.01 or 0.01074839 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00038002 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.91 or 0.00173213 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001826 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000224 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 tokens. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev

PIXEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

