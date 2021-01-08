Pizza (PIZZA) Price Tops $0.0157 on Top Exchanges

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Pizza token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Pizza has a market cap of $485,583.12 and approximately $66.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002805 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00010058 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

Buying and Selling Pizza

Pizza can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

