Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $65.91

Shares of Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.91 and traded as high as $75.01. Pjsc Lukoil shares last traded at $74.89, with a volume of 151,140 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pjsc Lukoil in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. VTB Capital downgraded shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil in the third quarter worth $589,555,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 288,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

PJSC LUKOIL

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

