Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Plains All American Pipeline has decreased its dividend payment by 53.9% over the last three years.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,517,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,073. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.19.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.19). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.47.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.