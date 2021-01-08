Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Plains GP has decreased its dividend by 53.9% over the last three years.

Plains GP stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,483,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.16. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Plains GP from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.48.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

