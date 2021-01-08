Plair (PLA) Hits Market Cap of $1.60 Million

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, Plair has traded up 48.2% against the US dollar. One Plair token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC and BitMart. Plair has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $31,425.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00038675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.51 or 0.00279143 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00028449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,076.86 or 0.02695778 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012333 BTC.

About Plair

Plair (PLA) is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2018. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 tokens. Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife . The official website for Plair is plair.life . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair

Buying and Selling Plair

Plair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

