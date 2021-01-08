PLATINCOIN (PLC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $468,511.00

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. PLATINCOIN has a market cap of $14.29 million and approximately $468,511.00 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be bought for $2.86 or 0.00007129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000074 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLC is a coin. Its launch date was August 5th, 2017. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 604,623,757 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PLATINCOIN is www.platincoin.site

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLATINCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLATINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

