PlayChip (PLA) Trading Up 58% This Week

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, PlayChip has traded up 58% against the US dollar. One PlayChip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $11.36 million and $501.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00037741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.72 or 0.00268216 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00027978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.22 or 0.02623011 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012146 BTC.

PlayChip Token Profile

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com . The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

