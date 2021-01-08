PlayFuel (PLF) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.31 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, PlayFuel has traded 42.1% lower against the US dollar. PlayFuel has a market cap of $11.80 million and $2.31 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayFuel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00037547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.87 or 0.00267444 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00027821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $988.43 or 0.02496929 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012367 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PLF is a token. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

PlayFuel Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars.

