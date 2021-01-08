PlayGame Price Hits $0.0000 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. PlayGame has a market cap of $43,022.81 and approximately $71.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PlayGame has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One PlayGame token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinTiger and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00022401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00102184 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.31 or 0.00416815 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.00213670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00049006 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

