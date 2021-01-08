Playgroundz Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Playgroundz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $829,573.33 and $4,812.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00022708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00103560 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.86 or 0.00451611 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.00218335 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00047723 BTC.

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

