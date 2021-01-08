Playkey (PKT) Price Tops $0.0134 on Major Exchanges

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Playkey has traded 22% higher against the US dollar. Playkey has a market capitalization of $202,107.10 and $66,383.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00038879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.19 or 0.00278517 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00028559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,088.97 or 0.02703295 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012207 BTC.

Playkey (PKT) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,061,944 tokens. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

