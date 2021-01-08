Playkey (PKT) Price Tops $0.0171 on Major Exchanges

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Playkey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 54.8% against the U.S. dollar. Playkey has a market capitalization of $256,912.14 and $77,907.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00038032 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004690 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.94 or 0.00278534 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00029652 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,111.17 or 0.02669561 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011789 BTC.
Playkey Token Profile
Playkey Token Trading
Playkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.
