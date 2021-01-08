Playkey (PKT) Price Tops $0.0171 on Major Exchanges

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Playkey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 54.8% against the U.S. dollar. Playkey has a market capitalization of $256,912.14 and $77,907.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00038032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.94 or 0.00278534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00029652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,111.17 or 0.02669561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011789 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,061,944 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io

Playkey Token Trading

