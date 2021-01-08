Playtech’s (PYTCF) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PYTCF remained flat at $$5.65 during midday trading on Friday. Playtech has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58.

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

