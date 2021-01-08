Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $86.76

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $86.76 and last traded at $86.50, with a volume of 375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Get Plexus alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.56 and a 200 day moving average of $73.72.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $913.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.41 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. Analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $214,111.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,731.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $78,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,069 shares in the company, valued at $11,087,064.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,627 shares of company stock worth $5,553,675 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Plexus in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Plexus by 30.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Plexus by 17.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.