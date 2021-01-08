Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. Sells 33,333 Shares

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $1,455,985.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 218,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,559,455.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Plug Power stock traded up $6.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.78. 95,902,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,442,398. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $55.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLUG. Barclays raised their price target on Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on Plug Power from $24.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 283.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 13.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 285,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 33,967 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

