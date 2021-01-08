pNetwork (PNT) Price Up 22.3% This Week

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. pNetwork has a total market cap of $9.24 million and $2.74 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pNetwork token can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00038257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.35 or 0.00274642 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00028397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,061.55 or 0.02666243 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012312 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork is a token. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 68,680,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,266,223 tokens. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . The official website for pNetwork is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

pNetwork Token Trading

pNetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

