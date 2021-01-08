POA (POA) Trading 33.3% Higher Over Last Week

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, POA has traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar. POA has a total market capitalization of $6.90 million and $323,204.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Bancor Network and Ethfinex.

About POA

POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 283,306,553 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.

POA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC, Bibox and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

