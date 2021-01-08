POA Trading Up 22.9% Over Last 7 Days (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. One POA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX. Over the last week, POA has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar. POA has a market cap of $6.87 million and $206,550.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

POA Profile

POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 283,324,982 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network.

POA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

