Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.79

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.79 and traded as high as $13.81. Points International shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 32,507 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Points International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $180.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.84 million. Points International had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 0.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Points International Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCOM. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Points International during the third quarter worth $1,161,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Points International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Points International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

