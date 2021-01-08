PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Shares Gap Up to $0.77

Shares of PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.77, but opened at $1.01. PolarityTE shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 244,461 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PolarityTE in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolarityTE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.55.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.64.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 1,152.56% and a negative return on equity of 179.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $31,652.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,187.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 49,546 shares of company stock worth $47,657 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 89,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 49,590 shares during the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

