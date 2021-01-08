Polis (POLIS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $81,659.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00002803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, STEX, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. Over the last week, Polis has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. Polis has a market capitalization of $11.17 million and approximately $81,659.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polis Coin Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

