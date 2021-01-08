Polkadot (DOT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.38 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for $9.10 or 0.00022723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a market cap of $8.17 billion and $2.38 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00104446 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.78 or 0.00443752 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00221841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00048142 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00018031 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot’s total supply is 1,032,030,819 coins and its circulating supply is 897,971,602 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Polkadot

Polkadot can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

