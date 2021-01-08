Polkastarter Price Tops $0.94 on Major Exchanges (POLS)

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last week, Polkastarter has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polkastarter has a market capitalization of $45.47 million and $6.63 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkastarter token can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00002335 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polkastarter Profile

Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,598,023 tokens. The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

Polkastarter can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkastarter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkastarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

