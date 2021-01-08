Polyient Games Governance Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $294,577.00 (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can currently be purchased for $170.23 or 0.00415931 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $294,577.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded up 29.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00022702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00103483 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.37 or 0.00435827 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00217298 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00048221 BTC.

About Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token launched on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,550 tokens. The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Polyient Games Governance Token Token Trading

Polyient Games Governance Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

