POPCHAIN (PCH) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. One POPCHAIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, LBank, GDAC and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded up 227.7% against the US dollar. POPCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $143,353.02 and $2.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000120 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

POPCHAIN Profile

POPCHAIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global . POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain . POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CoinBene, Bilaxy, GDAC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

