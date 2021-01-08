PopularCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded up 62.9% against the dollar. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $148,400.08 and approximately $190.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.64 or 0.00420786 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,971.03 or 0.99736064 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007574 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00015137 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001750 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,139,061,731 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

