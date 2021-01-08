Populous (PPT) Market Cap Reaches $52.76 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, Populous has traded up 102.4% against the dollar. One Populous token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a market capitalization of $52.76 million and $8.86 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00037348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.47 or 0.00267594 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00028474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,016.35 or 0.02507426 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00012040 BTC.

About Populous

Populous is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

