Poseidon Network (QQQ) Market Cap Tops $63.50 Million

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Poseidon Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitForex. During the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. Poseidon Network has a total market capitalization of $63.50 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Poseidon Network alerts:

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00060545 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000040 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000136 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About Poseidon Network

QQQ is a token. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,187,875,408 tokens. Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poseidon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poseidon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poseidon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poseidon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.