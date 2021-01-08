PotCoin Price Hits $0.0125 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $3,017.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,382.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,204.26 or 0.02982159 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.85 or 0.00423090 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $433.64 or 0.01073841 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.36 or 0.00352520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00016905 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00168695 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009887 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,433,165 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.