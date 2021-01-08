PowerPool 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.79 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One PowerPool token can now be purchased for about $2.50 or 0.00006004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PowerPool has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar. PowerPool has a market cap of $14.65 million and $7.79 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00022401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00102184 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.31 or 0.00416815 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.00213670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00049006 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,870,000 tokens. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

PowerPool Token Trading

